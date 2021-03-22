$24.72 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report $24.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $28.13 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $114.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $127.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

