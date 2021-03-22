$91.58 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $91.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $92.30 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $75.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $412.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $422.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.38 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $486.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,317.68 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

