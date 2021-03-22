Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.11.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.