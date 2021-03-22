Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

