$733.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $733.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $747.02 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $594.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 92.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

