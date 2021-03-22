PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

