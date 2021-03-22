Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

