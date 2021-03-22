$763.61 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $763.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.50 million and the lowest is $752.40 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.94 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

