GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GigCapital3 stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31. GigCapital3 has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

