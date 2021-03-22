The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.43.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,105,562. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

