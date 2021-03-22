Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.16.

NYSE:DG opened at $187.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.43. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $135.04 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.