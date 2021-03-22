Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.58. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

