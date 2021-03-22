S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $407.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.23.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $347.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $191.32 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

