Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

