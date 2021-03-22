Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.
NYSE PHG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.