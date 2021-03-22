Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

