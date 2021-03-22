Whole Earth Brands’ (FREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,437,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,685,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

