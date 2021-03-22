Morgan Stanley Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $333.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $333.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $333.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.86 and its 200 day moving average is $340.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

