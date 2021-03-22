Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.