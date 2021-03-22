MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

