Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $253.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $254.00 million. Interface reported sales of $288.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $768.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.