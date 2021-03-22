Power Co. of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.90.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$33.48 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

