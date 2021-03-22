Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

