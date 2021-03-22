Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE FLY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

