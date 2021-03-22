Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

HWM stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

