Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $277.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $313.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.92 and its 200-day moving average is $264.69. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $129.52 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.