Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLUIF. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Santander lowered Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Fluidra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.