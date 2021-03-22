RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

RAPT opened at $23.46 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

