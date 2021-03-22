SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

