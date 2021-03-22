Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) vs. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Critical Comparison

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anworth Mortgage Asset and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75

Anworth Mortgage Asset presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.50%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 3.86 -$55.42 million N/A N/A Great Ajax $64.92 million 4.38 $34.71 million $1.51 8.19

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Profitability

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.09% 0.88% Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44%

Summary

Great Ajax beats Anworth Mortgage Asset on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

