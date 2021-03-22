StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of STNE opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

