StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.27.
Shares of STNE opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
