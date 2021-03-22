Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

