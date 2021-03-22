Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $164.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.33 million to $168.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $634.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.17 million to $638.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $853.77 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.74.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,601,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $181.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

