CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $345,316.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

