Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

