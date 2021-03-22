Morgan Stanley Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $136.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

