Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

