AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -618.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

