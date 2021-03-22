Wells Fargo & Company Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.09.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

