MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

