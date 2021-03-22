Truist Securities Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Hold

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.43 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

