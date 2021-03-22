Head-To-Head Comparison: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) vs. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 197.51%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.53

Summary

Axcella Health beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

