CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post sales of $83.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.73 million. CAI International reported sales of $105.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $354.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.15 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $373.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $45.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. CAI International has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.