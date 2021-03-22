Financial Analysis: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NeoGames alerts:

This table compares NeoGames and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74%

19.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.71 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGames.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoGames and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 22.33%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats NeoGames on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. The company also offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.