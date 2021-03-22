Comparing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.44 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.36 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marin Software and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Marin Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

