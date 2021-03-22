Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.92.

NYSE ACN opened at $263.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.08. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

