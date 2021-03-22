Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CLZNY stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

