International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

