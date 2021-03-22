CIBC Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

