Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $38.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

