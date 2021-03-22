Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $47.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.75 to $47.25 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

